This Sneak Peek of Lindsay Lohan’s New Holiday Romcom Looks Like Such a Cozy Good Time

Lindsay Lohan is reminding us of just how iconic she is with a tweet about her upcoming Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.

On October 3, a day that’s now basically a national holiday thanks to Mean Girls, Lohan tweeted, “It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th,” adding a cheeky “(What happens on Wednesdays again??)” — IYKYK.

Her Mean Girls references were accompanied by a promotional image for her newest project, in which she’d seen standing next to her co-star, Glee alum Chord Overstreet, wearing a Mariah Carey-approved red jumpsuit with massive billowing sleeves and a matching red lip.

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

Behind her and Overstreet is the most picturesque holiday-time mountainscape you’ve ever seen, complete with quaint mountainside lodging and a charming ski lift. Add in the towering Christmas tree behind the movie leads and you’ve got the perfect holiday movie cover — Netflix is giving Hallmark a run for their money.

The Parent Trap alum leaned into her cult classic film to get audiences excited for her return to the silver screen in Falling for Christmas, and it’s certainly hitting us right in the nostalgic feels. The holiday romcom is Lohan’s first major role in a movie in nearly 10 years, and she marked the special occasion by dropping the news on the day that sweet, clueless Aaron Samuels asked heart-eyed Cady Heron what day it was.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lohan plays “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who injures herself in a skiing accident.” Left with amnesia in the aftermath, Lohan works to recover from the accident with the help of Overstreet’s character, a humble, handsome lodge owner with a daughter. Add in the holiday cheer, and you’ve got the makings of a 10 out of 10 Christmas love story. Related story All Eyes Are on Lindsay Lohan as She’s Glowing in This Dramatic & Confident Selfie

Lohan shared with Netflix, per EW, “It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies. All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films.”

We can’t wait to stream the film on November 10, and we’re thrilled to see Lohan returning to her acting roots — hopefully it’s a holiday gift that keeps on giving with more movies starring the beloved red-headed actress in the future.

