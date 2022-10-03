Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Salma Hayek Showed Off Every Stunning Curve in a Totally Sheer Top and Black Bra

Kristyn Burtt
Salma Hayek attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Salma Hayek always knows how to turn up the heat and she’s doing just that during Paris Fashion Week. She posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her Balenciaga look that shows how fantastic she feels at 56 years of age.

Wearing a black, sheer corset top that teased her lacy black bra underneath, Hayek stared into the camera with a fierce look. She accessorized the shapely outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, sparkling diamond bracelets, and a comfy pair of black pants. Her hair was down in beachy waves while her makeup had a soft, smoky eye with a hint of color on her lips and cheeks. The carousel of images appeared to be taken in her walk-in closet which looked more like a fancy boutique.

Of course, Hayek has a close connection to the Balenciaga line since her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns the designer brand, along with Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. While being married to a fashion billionaire seems like a dream come true, she’s admitted that she had to fight against the stereotypical assumption that she’s a gold digger (and obviously ignoring her incredible accomplishments in the entertainment industry, at the same time). “When I married him, everybody said, ‘It’s an arranged marriage, she’s marrying him for the money,'” Hayek said on an episode of Armchair Expert in 2021. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever b***h, think what you want.’ Fifteen years together and we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

It’s the perfect match because Pinault can bring his wife to work during Paris or New York Fashion Week — and she gets a coveted front-row seat. It sounds like a win-win to us, both personally and professionally.

