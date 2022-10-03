Salma Hayek Showed Off Every Stunning Curve in a Totally Sheer Top and Black Bra

Salma Hayek always knows how to turn up the heat and she’s doing just that during Paris Fashion Week. She posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her Balenciaga look that shows how fantastic she feels at 56 years of age.

Wearing a black, sheer corset top that teased her lacy black bra underneath, Hayek stared into the camera with a fierce look. She accessorized the shapely outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, sparkling diamond bracelets, and a comfy pair of black pants. Her hair was down in beachy waves while her makeup had a soft, smoky eye with a hint of color on her lips and cheeks. The carousel of images appeared to be taken in her walk-in closet which looked more like a fancy boutique.

Of course, Hayek has a close connection to the Balenciaga line since her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns the designer brand, along with Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. While being married to a fashion billionaire seems like a dream come true, she’s admitted that she had to fight against the stereotypical assumption that she’s a gold digger (and obviously ignoring her incredible accomplishments in the entertainment industry, at the same time). “When I married him, everybody said, ‘It’s an arranged marriage, she’s marrying him for the money,'” Hayek said on an episode of Armchair Expert in 2021. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever b***h, think what you want.’ Fifteen years together and we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

It’s the perfect match because Pinault can bring his wife to work during Paris or New York Fashion Week — and she gets a coveted front-row seat. It sounds like a win-win to us, both personally and professionally.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.