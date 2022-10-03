Brittany Mahomes Wore a Show-Stopping Look to Surprise Husband Patrick — & It Shows She’s His No. 1 Fan

Leave it to Brittany Mahomes to be the cutest and most stylish fan in the crowd of her husband Patrick Mahomes‘ game. For the first time in a while, their daughter Sterling isn’t stealing the show; it’s her fashionable mama Brittany!

On Oct 2, Brittany uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Brittany rocking the chicest outfit, proudly wearing her husband’s football team’s colors of red and black. She comes out in stylish pigtails, a red oversized blazer, a white handbag, black studded knee-high boots, and a black outfit underneath. (However, we didn’t miss the sweet homage to her husband: a “15” for his jersey number!) And don’t forget that stunning baby bump!

We don’t know how Patrick reacted, but we’re sure he loved it just as much as everyone does (but probably a bit more!)

We love that even after years together, they're still so in love and act like teenagers! And we're not the only ones who adore this sartorial homage. Brittany's comment section was flooded with comments like "She 🔥" and "You ATE this outfit!! You don't disappoint 🥰🔥🔥."

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, recently getting married this year in Hawaii. She revealed in a past Instagram Q&A why they chose Hawaii, saying they picked the spot because it was their first place to go on vacation together. She added, “we have just loved it ever since!” So sweet!

