Prince Harry Reportedly Ghosted Prince William After His Peace Offering for One Reason Only

It seems that the British royal family can’t avoid two things: colorful outfits and family drama. Every other day, we hear something new about the Royal family and their family beef. From Prince Harry’s memoir details to failed peace offerings, it seems like there will always be a rift between the Sussexes and everyone else. And this new piece of information shows it may always be that way.

In Valentine Low’s upcoming book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor , the royal correspondent discussed that Harry allegedly ghosted his brother Prince William and his peace offering due to a fear of Harry the press finding out.

So let’s get into it: Low reported that William tried to speak to Harry about mending the rift around the time of Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview in South Africa. While Harry was into chatting at first, he got cold feet when William revealed that his private secretary would be aware of their conversation.

When Harry found this out, he reportedly canceled the meeting and ghosted William after the interaction out of fear their conversation would be leaked.

Many have grown tired of the back and forth, and it seems like the brothers may remain estranged for longer than anyone wants.

