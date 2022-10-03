Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt’s Reported ‘Casual’ Relationship Might Have a Serious Future

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt’s approach to dating might be slow and steady right now, but it possibly is the right strategy for a long-term relationship. The duo isn’t rushing into anything, but they certainly have a lot in common when it comes to their personal situations after ending their respective marriages.

Sources close to Ratajkowski aren’t rushing to push them into a serious partnership, they only note that they “enjoy each other’s company.” Fair enough, especially since neither of them is officially divorced. Pitt has been battling ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over child custody and their Chateau Miraval winery while the 31-year-old actress only recently filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. With both of them having a lot going on behind the scenes, “neither are looking for anything serious right now.”

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are seemingly still testing out the waters but there's undoubtedly attraction between the duo. https://t.co/UlpmNQ1CxY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2022

Despite being a little shy when it comes to commitment at the moment, sources believe that Pitt and Ratajkowski might eventually decide to take their dating status to the next level. “Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they’re just having a good time,” added the insider. For the two of them, having fun is probably a top priority because they both had struggles in their prior relationships. The Oscar winner worked on his sobriety after his split with Jolie, and Ratajkowski reportedly was faced with her ex’s “serial” cheating issues.

No matter how this relationship turns out in the end, Pitt and Ratajkowski probably enjoy having someone who understands their ongoing divorce situation. While neither of them has confirmed their dating status, they probably appreciate the early-on privacy so they can get to know each other better — and away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

