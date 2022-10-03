Paris Jackson’s Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week.

The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number.

The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were piled atop her head in an effortlessly chic messy bun that added the perfect touch to her eclectic ensemble.

Jackson has made a few other fashion week appearances this year, including attending Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week event in a gothic little black dress, walking in the Philip Plein Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show for Milan Fashion Week, and sitting front row in a stunning sheer dress at the Missoni Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Italy.

The American Horror Story alum is known for her eclectic style, which breaks conventional fashion norms in an artistic, whimsical, edgy manner. She’s previously spoken about drawing inspiration from different decades, mixing various styles and periods together to create her own unique look.

“I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties,” Jackson told Luisaviaroma in an interview this year. “I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It’s boho grunge.” The pandemic wasn’t a wardrobe fail for her, either. “I wear PJs and sweats most of the time. I love being comfortable.”

Fashion houses clearly can’t get enough of her original vibe, with Jackson taking Europe’s fashion week events by storm. We can’t wait to see her steal the show once again in her next fashion endeavor.

