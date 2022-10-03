Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway

Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing.

Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect. Deciding to let her natural hair color grow in was definitely the right move for her during the pandemic. She was inspired by her sister who looks “so much more beautiful being silver.”

Andie MacDowell at Paris Fashion Week KCS Presse/MEGA.

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it,” MacDowell told People. “I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.” She isn’t just sharing the beauty of aging with her fans, she’s also passing those lessons on to her daughters, Rainey Qualley, 32, and Margaret Qualley, 27.

She hopes they will be “kinder” to themselves in the coming years. “Aging is a really, really intimate educator on loving yourself because you can’t stop it,” she explained. “It’s going to happen.” MacDowell is taking a positive approach to this season of her life and her joyous outlook is written all over her face.

