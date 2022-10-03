Michelle & Barack Obama’s 30th Anniversary Posts Prove They’re Still Giddy & In Love

It’s been 30 years since the day they married, but Michelle and Barack Obama are just as giddy and in love as they were three decades ago.

The former presidential couple shared Instagram posts celebrating their enduring marriage and love for one another, and they’re both as sweet as could be.

Former First Lady Michelle shared a photo of her and the former president looking happy and relaxed on a beach with a caption that reads, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!”

President Obama also shared a photo from their beach outing, his showing the two seated on a large rock formation with his head tucked in his wife’s shoulder. They look totally content and happy, with the former president’s caption playfully reading, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

In addition to their milestone anniversary, the Obamas also celebrated their official White House portrait unveiling last month. According to NPR, their return to the White House was “the first time in 10 years that a sitting president has invited former leadership back for a revealing of the portraits,” with the ceremonial event not taking place during the Trump presidency.

The former First Lady shared poignant remarks at the unveiling, saying, “If the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can, too. That is what this country is about.” Related story Salma Hayek Showed Off Every Stunning Curve in a Totally Sheer Top and Black Bra

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in US history.

