Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Make Another Show of Unity Amid Cheating Scandal

You’d think Adam Levine‘s cheating scandal would make it a bit harder for him and Behati Prinsloo to breathe, but it looks like the married couple is focused on making more memories together.

The past Saturday, Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates performed at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s fundraiser in Las Vegas, along with Maren Morris, H.E.R., Pitbull, and John Mulaney. Prinsloo sat to the left of the stage for her husband’s set, making their first public appearance together since Levine’s cheating scandal.

Levine was publically accused of having an affair with a 23-year-old Instagram model, who made the allegations in a series of TikTok videos — very Gen Z of her. Levine, who is expecting his third child with Prinsloo, denied cheated on his wife of 8 years, but did release a statement apologizing for “poor judgment… during a regrettable period of my life.”

The Internet is NOT holding back when it comes to holding Adam Levine accountable for recent affair allegations. https://t.co/3t9a8YpfQu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 21, 2022

Several other women have since come forward claiming Levine sent flirtatious messages to them via social media. A source told ET, “[Levine] is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate. He’s trying to make things right with Behati and his family.”

Another source previously told the publication, “Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary, but he’s telling Behati it will never happen again.”

The couple has been spotted a few times by paparazzi since the infidelity allegations, and neither Prinsloo nor Levine have looked particularly fazed — Prinsloo was even seen smiling in a recent series of photos. Maroon 5 also recently announced a new residency in Las Vegas, proving Levine is doing his best to mind his P’s and Q’s while focusing on his family and career rather than his DMs full of other women. Related story Huma Abedin Offered a Rare & Candid Comment About Relationships Amid Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

