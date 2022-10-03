Gwen Stefani Shares Which Red Carpet Look Marked a Milestone in Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani revisited some of her favorite red carpet looks with Kelly Clarkson, and there’s one in particular that means a little more to her than the rest.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani shared some behind-the-scenes stories about a few of her more recent red carpet looks. She revealed her 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party look holds a special place in her heart, and not just because it was a stunning ensemble.

Her red rose, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown featured delicate flower petal details from her bust to her feet, with delicate red mesh showing off her legs and shoulders. “That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” the music artist recalled. “He never does red carpets, now that I know him, so … Always that, like, melts me when I see it because it’s like such a moment for me. A good one,” she continued.

Clarkson also quizzed Stefani on her 2022 Met Gala look, a neon green two-piece gown by Vera Wang complete with matching gloves. Stefani shared how lucky she felt to be able to work with Wang, who’s reached iconic status in the fashion world, as well as an unexpected turn of events that night.

“That was one of those crazy moments where I was going to have a makeup artist do my makeup and her mom had an emergency, she had to leave,” Stefani explained. “Luckily, I had my makeup bag and did my own makeup that night.” Music mogul, The Voice judge, beauty guru, honorary Oklahoman — what can’t Stefani do?

She shared her honorary Oklahoman status on Monday's episode of the singing competition, saying that while Shelton's country twang and tendencies have yet to rub off on her, she feels at home in her hubby's home state.

Stefani and Shelton met and began dating while working on The Voice together, and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Based on Stefani’s heartfelt recount of their first red carpet outing together in 2016, it seems like their romance is just as strong today as it was six years ago.

