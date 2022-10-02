Alex Rodriguez’s Surprising Response to Jennifer Lopez’s Recent Nuptials Focuses More on Her Children’s Wellbeing

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped back in July, it seemed like all of their exes had something to say. Gwyneth Paltrow was nothing but supportive, while Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa was anything but supportive. Three months have passed, and after their second lavish wedding, it seems like Bennifer 2.0 are in newlywed bliss. However, the one ex so many people wanted to know about was Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. And finally, he’s ready to say what he really wants to say.

Some expected anger, while others expected a simple remark, but on the newest episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? per Page Six, Rodriguez’s response was something else entirely. When he was asked about Lopez, he focused more so on hoping her twins Emme and Max were doing fine.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” he said.

Quick, concise, and focused on her growing teenage kids? We love to see it.

In case you didn’t know, Lopez and Rodriguez dated from Feb 2017 to March 2019, getting engaged in March and making everyone excited for the wedding of the century. They ended up postponing their wedding due to COVID-19, and in April 2021, they called it quits.

Since then, Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck, marrying him this year after dating for a year. And Rodriguez has dated a few women, most recently seeing a fitness guru named Kathryne Padgett. Related story Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Have Co-Authored the Cutest Kids' Book & You Can Pre-Order it Right Now

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have been engaged four or more times.

