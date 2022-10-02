The New Official Palace Portrait Shows a Shift in Who the Royal Family Wants the Public to Consider the ‘Fab Four’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that along with pushing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle down to the lowest level on the official royal family website, they don’t want either of them to be considered part of the “Fab Four” anymore. While Prince William and Kate Princess of Wales continue to hold that title, it seems the other half of the “Fab Four” is now King Charles III and Camila, Queen Consort.

On Oct 1, the official British royal family Instagram page @theroyalfamily uploaded a new portrait of the four of them on the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. They posted the viral photo with the caption, “📸 Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @chrisjacksongetty.” You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see the four dressed in head-to-toe black, looking quite dapper despite them grieving on that particular day.

It seems that the royal family wants to redefine what the public thinks of as the “Fab Four,” wanting the focus on the newly titled members. This may be speculation, or a retaliation ahead of Harry’s undoubtedly bombshell, headline-making memoir on the way.

Despite what one may think, you gotta admit, these four do look sharp in this snapshot.

