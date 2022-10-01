Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Upgrading to a More Expensive Mansion & Quieter Lifestyle to Accommodate Their Family of 4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A little over two years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry splurged over $14 million on a Santa Barbera mansion, they’re looking to upgrade again. Before Santa Barbara, they lived in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by their pal Tyler Perry. Now, as a family of four, they’re ready to get another huge home.

It’s reported by The Santa Barbara News-Press that the two are looking to live in luxury at the nearby community of Hope Ranch. Now, the couple lives in a town where stars like Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jennifer Aniston reside, but it seems they want to live a quieter lifestyle. Along with that, the community has a bunch of amenities like a country club, golf club, tennis court, and equestrian trails.

While it’s unconfirmed whether or not they’ve already bought a property there, but it’s clear the Duke and Duchess are ready for a change (and possibly a $22 million one at that!)

