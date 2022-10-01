Ashlee Simpson Took Us Back to 2004 When She Hopped on Stage To Sing an Edgy Duet With This Disney Alum

In the early 2000s, there were a few songs that we always wanted to listen to: “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence, “Yellow” by Coldplay, and of course, “La La” by Ashlee Simpson. Simpson’s edgy jams from the early 2000s have stayed on our playlists since, giving our playlists that sense of nostalgia we adore. But this past week, Simpson amped up the nostalgia in an unexpected and absolutely kickass way.

On Sept 28, Simpson made a super rare appearance back on the stage alongside Demi Lovato for the iconic Holy Fvck tour. The crowd went absolutely wild when Lovato started the song, and everyone went ballistic when Simpson came out to duet the 2004 hit “La La!”

Lovato uploaded a video of the two on stage, rocking out in edgy ensembles as they sing on stage. Lovato posted the video with the simple caption, “Thank you @ashleesimpsonross! ❤️‍🔥” and Simpson commented, “I had the best time with you! Thank you 🖤.”

In the video, we see the two singing and dancing the night away in their matching black leather ensembles, and the only word we can think of is: “Iconic!”

Simpson was a staple in the 2000s, releasing three albums called Autobiography in 2004, I Am Me in 2005, and her latest Bittersweet World in 2008. She’s hinted in recent years about her return to pop punk music, and this appearance only furthers the idea that she’ll make her long-awaited comeback sooner than we think.