Mila Kunis Redefined Little Black Dresses at Her First Premiere in 2 Years 

When Mila Kunis steps out onto the red carpet, you know she’s about to turn heads. Throughout her career, we’ve marveled at her show-stopping and elegant ensembles, with her 2022 Oscars gown really making waves online. However, despite being one of the biggest female actresses of the past couple of decades, Kunis has kept a low profile over the past few years, making her last appearance at a premiere back in 2020. That is, until now.

On Sept 29, for the Luckiest Girl Alive premiere in New York City, Kunis was ready to make headlines with her take on an LBD, and that she did. The That 70s Show alum looked insanely gorgeous on her first premiere red carpet in two years! See the photos below:

Mila Kunis from Taylor Hill/WireImage.

In the photos, we see Kunis rocking a sexy, all-black mini-dress from Carolina Herrera, which has a tulle sash wrapped around the front and poofed out in the back. She paired the look with delicate diamond jewelry and knee-high black boots that we’re going to be finding lookalikes on Amazon for ASAP!

Now we’ve seen some inventive little black dresses on the red carpet, but this one is definitely one of our favorites. The plunging blazer gown perfectly shows off Kunis’ elegant yet sexy and edgy superspy style we’ve all come to adore.

Luckiest Girl Alive is Kunis latest project, with her starring as a woman who’s an editor and about to be married in New York to her longtime partner. But when life seems to be going perfectly for her, her past trauma from high school comes up and tries to take her down. The Netflix movie is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

