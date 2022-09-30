Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Give Major Britney & Justin Vibes During Paris Fashion Week

The punk rock king and his fashion-forward queen have done it again. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in style for Paris Fashion Week, and the theme was Britney and Justin in denim circa 2001.

In an Instagram post shared by Fox, she’s seen on a French cobblestone street wearing a distressed denim corset mini dress, knee-length glittering denim boots, and a long denim coat with a huge furry blue hood. She wore her hair down in long ashy blonde waves that reached her hips.

Kelly opted for an edgier look, per usual, which included black latex shorts, tall black combat boots, and an oversized fuzzy pink vest left open to show off his chest full of tattoos. He also wore skinny white sunglasses with pink-tinted lenses, and his usually blond tresses were dyed pastel pink to add the perfect touch to his fashion week look.

Fox showed off her signature witty banter in the post’s caption, which reads, “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school drop outs instead of Disney channel sweethearts.” We love the outfit inspo and the couple’s modern take on an iconic look.

Fox and Kelly have been traveling through Europe as Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour wraps up, and the style-conscious musician has shared some of his own looks while on the other side of the ocean. He showed off an edgy gray sweatsuit and custom luggage inspired by his and Fox’s romance, a checkered sweater vest with matching nail polish from his UN/DN LAQR line, and a few crop top looks he pulls off impressively well on his own Instagram.

The duo also stopped by Italy for Milan Fashion Week, showing off their couple's style once more with coordinating blood red outfits — because of course they did. We can't deny we always look forward to Fox and Kelly's looks, and their latest Paris Fashion Week ensembles certainly don't disappoint.

