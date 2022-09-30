Ivanka Trump’s Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly.

Ivanka is choosing to keep her Twitter feed all in the family by promoting and congratulating her husband, Jared Kushner, on his New York Times best-selling book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. She’s mostly choosing to repost Kushner’s tweets, but she did muster up a “Congratulations Jared!” on Sept. 2. Her Instagram account has also stayed focused on her immediate family with snapshots of daughter Arabella, 11, and son, Joseph, 8, joining her for charity work on Rosh Hashanah. She’s letting her followers know that there’s nothing to see when it comes to any civil court issues.

Her brothers, on the other hand, are fighting mad about the case and are shouting it out to anyone who will listen. Donald Jr.’s pinned tweet, from the same day the civil suit was announced, is of New York Attorney General Letitia James talking negatively about his father. He tweeted with the video, “The bulls**t Dem witch-hunt continues!” — and he certainly got quite a few responses, but probably not the empathetic ones he was looking for. Eric is taking a similar approach on Twitter, turning a story about a murder of a New York Fire Department lieutenant into a story about his dad. He wrote along with a photo of a New York Post cover, “This incredible woman – Lt. Alison Russo-Elling – was stabbed over 20 times by a while on duty yesterday. Yet where is the focus of Letitia James (and virtually all the resources of her office) – Donald Trump. Corrupt politicians like her are destroying New York.”

The men’s brash (and abrasive) social media style may not help their legal case, even a few of their fans are recommending they keep quiet about it. However, they aren’t likely to back down anytime soon. As for Ivanka, she’s staying low-key and continuing to retreat away from her father, his continued political ambitions, and the Trump Organization lawsuit that has them all in hot water.

