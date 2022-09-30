Kelly Ripa Just Confessed She & Husband Mark Consuelos Have Done the Dirty Deed at Andy Cohen’s House

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never been shy about their vibrant sex life, but Ripa’s latest admission about their bedroom activities proves they’re those friends — the ones who sneak off for a spontaneous horizontal tango somewhere in your home.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen grilled Ripa on all the places she and Consuelos have done the deed. Little did he know, his own house is on the list of places the couple has danced in the sheets.

The talk show host hilariously said, “Kelly, based on your Instagram PDA alone, it’s hard to imagine a place you and Mark haven’t done the deed.” He continued to ask her of various places she and Consuelos may or may not have had sex, a boat being one. When she responded “Yes” to having done the monster mash on a water vessel, Cohen commented, “You used to go to the bay in front of my house and schtup on that boat of yours. I was like, ‘Oh, they’re out there? The boat’s rockin’!'”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos continue physical chemistry is still as strong as ever. https://t.co/AOtqZeYYw4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 26, 2022

Cohen goes on to ask, “Have you ever schtupped at my house?,” and Ripa enthusiastically responds, “Yes!” Cohen, looking and sounding absolutely flabbergasted, exclaimed, “You have?!” Ripa, while fighting off giggles, says “Yes, of course!”

She clarifies that the nooky didn’t take place at his permanent residence, but at his vacation home at Fire Island. Laughing, Cohen said, “Wow, okay!” Then he exclaimed, “That was a day trip!” Ripa defended her fornication foray, saying, “It was a rental house! I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own.” Ripa didn’t delve into exactly where in the house it happened, but given her and Consuelos’ adventurous track record, it could have been anywhere.

Ripa later told Cohen that she “doesn’t get tired” of sex with Consuelos, whom she’s been married to since 1996. She dishes more details on her bedroom life with her former All My Children co-star-turned-hubby in her new memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. In her debut book, she talks about everything from motherhood to marriage in an honest and witty collection of short stories that let fans into her life and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

