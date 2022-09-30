Anne Heche’s Son Homer Hits Back at Her Ex James Tupper’s Claims That a 2011 Email Served as a Will

The tragic loss of Anne Heche not only has left her family grieving, but it also marks what looks to be a lengthy court battle over her estate. Her ex James Tupper has already filed a suit claiming he is the executor of the will, but her oldest son Homer Laffoon, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon, isn’t going to let that happen without a fight.

Laffoon added a nine-page addendum to his original court filing to take control of his mother’s estate because she died without a will. According to legal documents obtained by People, he alleges that Tupper is negatively influencing his relationship with his younger half-brother (and Tupper’s son), Atlas, 13. He’s also fighting against his mother’s ex-boyfriend over executor control — Tupper has a 2011 email from Heche that he believes is an official will. Laffoon’s documents note that the email can’t be used because it “fails to satisfy the legal requirements for a valid formal witnessed will because the email was not signed by the Decedent and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during the lifetime of the Decedent.”

Tupper also claimed that Laffoon was not speaking to his mother at the time of her death in August. Laffoon hit back in the documents stating that his allegations were “inaccurate and unfounded,” especially since he was her medical advocate while she was in a coma after multiple car crashes. The court showdown is expected to begin on Oct. 11 when the two parties will try to hash it out and gain control of Heche’s estate.

The sad situation will, hopefully, find a more pleasant resolution — and one that both sides can agree upon — because the brothers are so young and still grieving. With a legal battle going on, they can’t lean on each other and mourn Heche together.

