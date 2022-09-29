Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Continue to ‘Work Through Things’ Amid His Cheating Scandal

While comments from their famous peers may be making it a little harder to breathe, Behati Prinsloo is showing Adam Levine she just don’t wanna know if he shared his sugar with other women.

The couple was recently spotted hopping on a private jet to head to an undisclosed location — perhaps a couple’s getaway to give Levine a much-needed wake-up call, although both Prinsloo and Levine looked unbothered by being out in public amid Levine’s cheating scandal drama.

A source told ET, “Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents. Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goal is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati.”

Adam Levine firmly denies cheating rumors after women have come forward with their experiences. The singer is married and expecting his third child with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. https://t.co/IAnud5g1LR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 20, 2022

For latecomers to the unfolding scandal saga, Levine was publicly called out by 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed she and Levine had a year-long affair — and pulled up with receipts to prove it.

Levine put out a statement apologizing for “a regrettable period” in his life but ultimately denied cheating on his pregnant wife. Several other women have come forward with allegations against Levine since Stroh shared her confession on TikTok, although Prinsloo seems relatively unfazed by it all — but is likely just trying to retain any semblance of privacy that remains at this point.

With the couple jetting off on a parent's trip, we'll have to wait to see if this love has taken its toll on Prinsloo.

