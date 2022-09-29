Cher Slayed the Paris Fashion Week Runway in Black Spandex Bodysuit at the Age of 76

There is nothing better than the fashion industry going to great lengths to make sure all decades of women are represented on the Paris Fashion Week runway. On Wednesday, Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show made sure that 76-year-old Cher was there — front and center — on the catwalk.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer wasn’t just wearing any old outfit either, she looked sleek and sexy in a black Spandex catsuit. The sassy look was paired with platform leather boots and her signature dark locks — and the best part is that it looked like she had the time of her life as she strutted to her 1998 hit “Strong Enough.” She hugged the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing as they waved to the crowd and hit their final walk.

Cher at Paris Fashion Week. DCharriau/Getty Images.

Cher wasn’t done celebrating because she was still riding high later in the day and shared her thoughts with her Twitter followers (in her all-caps style). “JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT SHOW WAS PROBABLY BEST FASHION SHOW ‘EVER’ MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE, she wrote. “CLOTHES 2 DIE 4..OLIVIER 2 DIE 4 STAGE WAS CALLING ME cher…..oh cher….come Home….I HEAR YOU.”

The music superstar certainly has a way with words and a social media flair that is just so… Cher, but we are cheering with her, too. Cher is thriving at 76 years old and showing us all how it’s done in this fabulous season of life.

