Heidi Klum Distracts Work-From-Home Husband Tom Kaulitz in a Tiny Black Bikini

Heidi Klum isn’t interested in helping her husband, Tom Kaulitz, get any work done it seems. The 49-year-old supermodel was too busy distracting him in her tiny black bikini while he attempted to focus on his laptop — we have a feeling Klum won this battle.

In a sweet (and sexy) Instagram post, the America’s Got Talent judge shared how she was “helping” her musician husband with his tasks. She leaned over his shoulder, just enough so he could peek back and see her fit physique in her string bikini. Klum wore an orange baseball cap that covered her face, but you definitely knew she was teasing him just a bit. Kaulitz did his best to type away at the keyboard, but he was eventually smothered with a loving kiss from his wife that he happily accepted. She wrote in the caption, “Home office today” — we are not sure how much work the Tokio Hotel singer got done.

Even though Kaulitz is 17 years younger than Klum, she has a secret to looking fabulous. “I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she joked on E!’s Daily Pop in August. “Like a vampire.” The truth is, though, the supermodel feels like she found a lifelong BFF in her husband. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way,” Klum added.

The couple married in February 2019, and Klum feels like she finally has “a partner who I can discuss everything with.” Klum explained to People, “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.” Now that sounds like a marital recipe for success — even if Klum disrupts Kaulitz’s work-from-home days!

