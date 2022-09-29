Not Even Hurricane Ian Can Bring Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Back Together

If the threat of an impending natural disaster can’t bring Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen back together, we’re not sure anything can.

According to Page Six, a source shared both Brady and Bündchen are currently in Miami, Florida waiting out Hurricane Ian, but the two are staying at separate homes. Bündchen is reportedly at a home the couple rented while their “Billionaire Bunker” mansion on Indian Creek Island was being renovated. Reports haven’t made it clear exactly where Brady is sheltering from the storm, only that he is not at the same residence as Bündchen.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over a decade and have quite the blended family together. https://t.co/SRpRDXOlc3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 27, 2022

The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback talked a bit about Hurricane Ian on this week’s episode of Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “I don’t think that anyone’s really prepared for this,” he said, adding, “They’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing. I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.”

Scary as the storm may be, it seems more fearsome that Brady and Bündchen’s martial woes are keeping them separate even during a major natural disaster. The reports of the couple sheltering in separate lodging follow reports that the two have “grown apart” after more than 10 years together, and that Bündchen is focusing on personal projects during a period in which she feels it’s “her turn” to find fulfillment outside of marriage and parenting.

Only time will tell if this golden couple will call it quits for good, but right now, their marriage is looking stormier than ever.