Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed to Her, But She Said No For This Highly Respectable Reason

Just two episodes into the new season of The Kardashians, the Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson tea is overflowing.

Last week’s premiere episode revealed that Khloé found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols at the same time as the rest of the world, and at that point, she had already moved forward with their surrogacy for their son — after being pressured by Thompson to do so.

This week, Khloé revealed that Thompson had secretly proposed to her in December 2020, and not only did she say no, but she never told her family until filming the current season of their reality TV show nearly two years later.

Koko deserves some serious respect after fans have been dragging her for years in regard to her dedication to Thompson. As for why she turned down her serial cheater’s proposal, she explained, “I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone, and that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.”

Always putting the feelings of others before her own, Khloé went on to say, “As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth, I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

Family, friends, fans, and likely Khloé herself are extremely relieved that she did find the strength and self-love to turn down Thompson's proposal, now that he's been caught cheating on Khloé for a third time and has a son with the woman he stepped out on her for. The second episode of the new season saw her family trying to help her navigate the unfathomable situation, with Khloé saying, "I'm literally just numb to all this s—t, like how much can people take?"

The mom of two is focusing on just that amid all of the drama — being a mother of two beautiful babies. “Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she said during the season 2 premiere. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

