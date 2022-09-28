Mel C Says Her Relationships With Victoria Beckham & Fellow Spice Girls Are ‘Better Than They’ve Ever Been’

Mel C is spilling the tea on her current relationships with Victoria Beckham and their fellow Spice Girls, but it’s not quite as hot as you may think.

During an interview with ET, the singer — whose full name is Melanie Chisholm and is also known as Sporty Spice — revealed that although there was “a little bit of fall out with Victoria” in the very early days of the Spice Girls that caused Chisholm to be “threatened to get kicked out the band,” all is well between the women today.

In fact, Mel C shared that her current relationships with all four of her former bandmates are “better than they’ve ever been.” She elaborated, sharing “We love each other and it’s like a sisterhood, you know? We started together as kids. We came from nothing. We achieved all of these things. We love each other’s children. We know each other’s families; they’re siblings. It’s a huge, huge family and that’s never going to change.”

Hitting our 1990s feels straight in the heart, Sporty Spice shared that while Posh Spice isn’t interested in reuniting on stage with the rest of the band, who have performed sans Posh numerous times in the years following their girl group reign, Beckham is “always invited and always really involved, actually.” She added, “We’re still very much a five-piece, like behind the scenes.”

For even more of Mel C’s Sporty Spice revelations, snag her newly released memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl . The tell-all is an intimate recollection of Chisholm’s journey from a small-town girl to a member of one of the biggest music groups in history. The former pop star details the highest highs and lowest lows she experienced during the Spice Girls’ rule over the charts in the ’90s, from body image and mental health to the many pressures of fame.

