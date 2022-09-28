Shania Twain Reveals She & Oprah Don’t See Eye-to-Eye on This Controversial Topic

Shania Twain revealed there’s a certain controversial topic that she and Oprah don’t agree on, and it’s more surprising than you may think.

The country music icon appeared as a guest on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware podcast, and she shared that during a previous dinner with the media mogul, the conversation turned “sour” when religion was brought up.

Twain explained that Oprah is “more religious,” while she considers herself to be “much more of a spiritual person,” saying she’s “a seeker” rather than someone “dedicated to a religion.” She went on to say “There was no room for debate [with Oprah], and I like to debate… So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'”

We’re letting our susceptibility to societal stereotypes and biases show here, but we were particularly surprised to learn that Twain occupies the “spiritual” role while Oprah maintains a firm “religious” outlook. Again, forgive our biases, but as a white woman who’s part of the country music industry — you know, the “God’s country” and “God bless America” folks, the same crowd that’s currently up in arms about Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s transphobia feud — we’d have assumed Twain would be in the religious camp rather than relating to a more open-ended spirituality.

On the other hand, there may also be more to Oprah’s view on the topic than Twain experienced during their meal together. During a 2015 interview with AARP, Oprah shared, “For me to live in a world that is not inclusive of other people who are not Christian would be the opposite of Christianity. I can’t define ‘God,’ so to be open to the mystical and mystery of God is a natural part of myself.”

Let this be a lesson to us, and anyone else who raised their eyebrows while learning of the women’s disagreement, that there’s more to people than meets the eye. Related story Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's Separation May Have Been Going on Longer Than Fans Realize

