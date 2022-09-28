Jenna Dewan Is All Legs Practicing Pole Dancing for Her Latest Movie With Kelly Ripa

Jenna Dewan is showing everyone just how hot of a mama she is with a new Reel on her Instagram.

The dancer, actress, producer, and mother of two showed off her pole dancing skills while wearing fishnet tights, strappy stilettos, and a black long-sleeved leotard with sexy cutouts and criss-cross detailing across the torso. The leotard featured a high cut on the hips that made Dewan’s legs look a mile long and showed off her toned buns.

The Reel comes ahead of Dewan’s new Lifetime movie, Let’s Get Physical, which she stars in and produced with Kelly Ripa and Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. Dewan expressed her excitement for the film, captioning the Reel, “This movie is fun, funny, sexy, surprising and based on a true story like all the @lifetimetv movies i love and grew up on! I hope you have as much fun watching as we had making it!”

She also gave a sweet shoutout to her co-producers, writing “Producing along side my favorites @kellyripa @instasuelos” with a heart emoji.

Friends and fans ate up Dewan’s sexy moves, hyping her up in the comments. Brittany Cherry, a fellow professional dancer and choreographer, wrote “She’s LIVING” with a fire emoji. Fans wrote “Yes mama! Looking good,” “How are you 5’2″ with 6ft long legs??,” and “Get it Jenna! You are amazing.”

Dewan's most notable dance-themed movie prior to her upcoming film is 2006's Step Up, which she starred in with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. Now a cult classic nearly 20 years later, fans are undoubtedly excited to see Dewan go back to her roots with another movie that will show off her dancing abilities.

Let’s Get Physical premieres on October 15 at 8/7 CT on Lifetime.

