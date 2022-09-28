Kate Middleton Channels Princess Di’s Humanitarian Efforts & Breaks Royal Protocol to Talk Politics

Kate Middleton’s appearance on Tuesday at St Thomas Church in Swansea, Wales with her new title as Princess of Wales is showing that she’s taking her role seriously. Besides channeling her Princess Diana’s humanitarian efforts, she’s also wading into political territory that is normally forbidden by royal protocol.

She spoke with the congregation that has been at the forefront of assisting their community during the pandemic with a food bank, shelter for the unhoused, and programs for moms and their babies. Praising the work of the church for creating “lifeline to so many people,” Kate noted that “with the cost-of-living crisis, there are a lot of desperate people out there,” via the Daily Mail. For some royal watchers that may not seem like a big deal — she was acknowledging the economic climate — but financial matters certainly do fall within the political realm.

Prynhawn Da Swansea! Thank you to everyone we saw at @StThomasSwansea this afternoon.



It was fantastic to join the team supporting their community with everything from facilities for the homeless to a foodbank and brilliant baby bank, Baby Basics. What a special community hub! pic.twitter.com/GMjxNYpk5d — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2022

The royal family is starting to flash their political cards more and more in modern times. Who could forget Prince William and Kate’s tweet in support of Ukraine in February? They tweeted, “In October 2020, we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.” While the Prince and Princess of Wales probably leaned into the humanitarian side of the war, it’s certainly a huge part of world politics. The senior royals were also front and center in June 2021 when the G7 summit was held in Cornwall, England. Kate was there greeting First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and discussing their shared interest in early childhood education — and it was a much warmer visit than the prior Trump administration visit. Kate and William are public figures, and their roles overlap with politics all of the time, despite royal protocol.

With King Charles III now in power, he’s been at the forefront of wanting to modernize the monarchy and it’s likely that politics will now be a part of that. The royal family won’t be out there stumping for candidates, but the lines may be blurred ever so subtly because their roles require a political presence from time to time — and Kate is showing hints of what is to come.

Before you go, click here to see every time Queen Elizabeth has met the US Presidents!