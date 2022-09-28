Jana Kramer Slams Adam Levine For His Cheating Apology, Comparing Him to Tristan Thompson

Jana Kramer is the latest celebrity to publicly drag Adam Levine for his cheating scandal, and unlike others who have criticized him, Kramer can relate to the position his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, is currently in after having been there herself.

During an episode of her Whine Down podcast that aired this past Sunday, Kramer shared that Levine’s apology statement was “triggering” for her. The One Tree Hill alum and country music singer rightfully called out Levine, saying, “I was pregnant when my ex [Mike Caussin] cheated. To hear these words — ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world’ — That was always my big issue in my marriage. How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world’ to some other woman?”

Tristan Thompson, Adam Levine, and more stars who owned up to their infidelity. https://t.co/hw312qU2gQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 28, 2022

Kramer went as far as comparing Levine to NBA player Tristan Thompson, who has notoriously cheated on ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian time and time again. She called Levine’s apology “eerily similar” to those Thompson has made in the past.

Kramer also criticized Levine for saying he did not have an affair, because even if he didn’t have a physical relationship with another woman, he still partook in an emotional affair at the least. “You are telling this woman how beautiful she is and how sexy she is, like that’s a. hurtful, and that’s an emotional — that, that’s still cheating,” Kramer said.

Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in 2021 after six years of marriage due to him having cheated with various women throughout their relationship. She shares a 6-year-old daughter, Jolie, and 3-year old son, Jace, with the former football player.