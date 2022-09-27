Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Separation May Have Been Going on Longer Than Fans Realize

While cheating was speculated to contribute to Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s demise as a couple, sources are making it very clear that there was no cheating involved in Brady’s current marital problems with Gisele Bündchen.

According to Page Six, sources have come forward to claim Brady and Bündchen have “grown apart” over the course of time. One source said, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Another source denied speculation of Brady’s return to football being the primary source of the couple’s marriage woes, saying, “There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

These revelations follow Bündchen’s notable absence from Brady’s first home game of the 2022/2023 season with the Tampa Buccaneers, as well as the supermodel being photographed crying on the phone in New York City, and Brady’s aggressive outburst on the field during the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game.

Based on Bündchen’s recent interview with Elle, it seems that the supermodel-turned-environmental activist is tired of waiting for “her turn” in her marriage. She shared, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

She continued to say "I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it's going to be my turn."

While sources tell Page Six “Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants,” it seems undeniable that Bündchen is ready to take on a role that will give her meaning outside of a familial context, and after more than a decade of supporting Brady and being their kids’ primary caretaker, we don’t blame her.

