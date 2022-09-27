Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone They Love Blood With Coordinating Red Outfits During Milan Fashion Week

It always comes back to the sanguine for these bloody valentines.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a rare appearance in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, and they showed out in coordinating outfits, as they usually do (see the photos HERE).

Fox looked sexy in a pair of olive green snake print pants that featured criss-cross cutouts from her thighs to her feet. She paired the animal print bottoms with a stone-colored tank top, an oversized red and pale teal flannel, a fuzzy red bucket hat, open-toed gold heels, and a tiny amber-colored transparent purse.

Machine Gun Kelly puts breakup rumors to rest with this romantic gesture to his fiancé, Megan Fox. https://t.co/2JndkeAPjv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 17, 2022

MGK matched his future wife‘s vibe in black leather pants, a black and red sweater, and a burgundy-colored latex trench coat. He completed the look with a coordinating fuzzy black bucket hat, insect-esque white sunglasses, plenty of silver jewelry, and black boots.

Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter, Casie Baker, was also in-tow for the trip abroad. She looked stylish and relaxed in a black puffer jacket, heavily distressed jeans, a black baseball cap, and beige Yeezy Foam Runners. The three looked content together, smiling on the Milan streets while the couple held hands on their way to dinner with Baker.

Fox and Kelly have been laying low lately, which caused fans and the media to speculate a split. However, they’ve made a few quiet appearances to squash any claims that their star-crossed love has turned to dust. Kelly is currently wrapping up his Mainstream Sellout tour, which is set to end on October 12. After that, we’re hoping to hear more about the couple’s upcoming nuptials — we can’t wait to see what kind of ceremony these soul mates are planning for their big day.

