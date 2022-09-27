January Jones Is Calling Out ‘Toxic Femininity’ In This Rare Snapshot Of Her in a Pink Bikini 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

January Jones’ fans had a bit of a problem with her sudden “rebranding,” so she’s retaliating with the most feminine picture she has on her phone: of her rocking a baby pink bikini. Jones is a chameleon when it comes to fashion, her style, and more, and these photos are no different.

On Sept. 25, the Mad Men star uploaded the rare bikini photo with the caption, “⚠️TOXIC FEMININITY⚠️ Apparently you guys didn’t appreciate my attempted Nascar’esque rebranding so here ya go.”

In the photo, we see Jones looking stunning in a baby pink, high-waisted bikini, paired with uncommon matters earrings, an Ivy Diamond Cole necklace, and Ralph & Russo Robyn Cat Eye LINDA FARROW Sunglasses in Pink.

As we said, this photo came in retaliation for her Nascar rebrand, where she posted multiple photos of her showing her love for cars, the sport, and the fashion. On Aug 31, she uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself with a car, saying, “#BigDadEnergy I’ll take your cute girl with a fast car pic and raise you.”

Along with that, she uploaded another stunning selfie of herself embracing the fashion on Sept. 13, saying, “My son is 11yrs old today! I’m coping just fine(obviously), with grace and reflection.”

In a recent interview with Shape, Jones talked about her self-care and fitness routines, and how she’s embracing her body in every stage. “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch… I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.”

