Gwyneth Paltrow Beams with ‘Energy & Optimism’ in New Nudes Celebrating Her 50th Birthday

Is it really a shock to anyone that Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming a new decade of her life in a super dramatic way? As the Goop founder turns 50, she’s set on turning heads.

On Sept 27, as a birthday treat, Paltrow shared a completely nude photo of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “⭐️50⭐️.”

See the photo HERE, and see the whole photoshoot below:

Andrew Yee/ Vogue.

Andrew Yee/ Vogue.

Andrew Yee/ Vogue.

In the photos, we see the Goop superstar fully nude, showing off every curve on her body as it’s painted in gold. She’s posing in a series of provocative and empowering moves that’s leaving everyone on social media ablaze. Now back to the gold all over her: can we talk about how she painted herself gold to signify she’s now in her golden years? We’re obsessed with everything about this photoshoot!

And we’re not the only ones because, as we said, social media is losing it. Friends and fans alike spammed her Instagram post with loving compliments and birthday wishes. Spanx founder Sara Blakely said, “Happy Birthday Gwyneth!! 🙌 you make 50 the new 20,” and her bestie Naomi Watts added, “Yes mama ⚡️⚡️⚡️happy birthday QUEEN🙌🙌🙌.”

celebrity makeup artist Lottie told Goop was tasked with turning Paltrow into a "golden goddess."

In the same interview, Paltrow added, “I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.” She added, “All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked.” She slipped into a studio for a shoot with photographer Andrew Yee. “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,” she continued. “It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Now, Paltrow posed for these photos for her interview with Vogue, and she’s sharing her incredible views on aging. “I feel great. I feel very happy and fulfilled and not scared and weirdly not freaked out about it,” she said. “I would never want to go back and be that person. I’m so happy with wrinkles and my life.”

Happy birthday Paltrow!

