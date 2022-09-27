John Travolta’s Sweet Birthday Message to Late Olivia Newton-John Shows He’ll Always Keep Her Memory Alive

It’s been a little over a month since Olivia Newton-John passed away suddenly at the age of 73. The world wept when the beloved Grease star passed away, and now on what would’ve been her 74th birthday, her friends and family are honoring her in any way they can. From her daughter to former co-stars, everyone is looking to keep Newton-John’s memory alive, including her former co-star and best friend John Travolta.

On Sept 26, Travolta uploaded a photo of him and Newton-John during their days on the set of the legendary musical. He posted the photo to his Instagram story with the caption, “Happy Birthday, My Olivia.”

John Travolta IG Story.

In the photo, we see them staring at one another lovingly on the set of Grease in their full costumes.

When Newton-John passed away, Travolta was one of the first to leave a loving tribute to his departed friend, saying, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Travolta and Newton-John had a decades-long, loving friendship that the two couldn’t help but gush about in interviews. “We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John said back in 2018 on the film’s 40th anniversary. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”