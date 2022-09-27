Christy Turlington Burns’s Daughter Looks So Much Like Her in These New Modeling Shots

We love a good mother-daughter doppelgänger moment, and Christy Turlington Burns and Grace Burns are the latest duo to serve lookalike vibes.

In honor of #NationalDaughtersDay, Christy shared a few shots of Grace’s recent modeling campaigns with Muse Magazine and The Perfect Magazine, and the 18-year-old is the spitting image of her model mom.

Grace’s campaign shots with Muse show her wearing a fiery red-orange lip, looking fresh-faced and ethereal in front of a beautiful flowering bush. Her campaign images with Perfect are much more editorial — one image shows Grace in a Kim K-inspired Balenciaga caution tape number, hair cut into a ’70s-style shag, and another is an extreme close-up of her face, mouth wide open in a silent scream.

Christy captioned the series of photos “#nationaldaughtersday She’s my MUSE @musemagazine and she’s PERFECT @theperfectmagazine @graciebrns I love you.” We love a good pun as much as a lookalike moment, and Christy gave us both. Grace showed love back to her mom in the comments, writing, “awww mommy dearest xxxxxxx.”

Christy and Grace are the latest mother-daughter model duo to look strikingly similar in new campaign images. Kate and Lila Moss were breathtakingly similar in a recent Calvin Klein campaign; Heidi and Leni Klum stunned in complimentary covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany, and Kaia Gerber looks just like supermodel mom Cindy Crawford no matter the occasion.

We love to see daughters so inspired by their mothers that they follow in their footsteps as well. We'll be eagerly awaiting the next lookalike moment from our favorite mother-daughter model duos — we have a feeling we won't need to wait long.

