Kim Kardashian Once Again Showed the World She’ll Do Anything for an Iconic Fashion Moment

Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been easier. Looking more breathtaking than ever in a sparkling silver floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kim Kardashian‘s form-fitting ensemble only had one downside: She couldn’t really move — or even sit — in it.

The reality TV star-turned business maven was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, during which she debuted a stunning collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim chose a number of creations from the fashion house’s 1990s and 2000s archives, which were reworked for the fashion show. She of course had to rock not one, but two incredible D&G gowns for the occasion, the second of which was so tight it prompted Kardashian family friend Stephanie Shepherd to hilariously document Kim’s struggle on TikTok.

Kim is seen wiggling along in baby steps toward a staircase that she had to scale in bunny hops because taking anything near a full stride was impossible in the corseted gown. After climbing multiple staircases at a painstakingly slow pace, Kim asks, “Is there any elevator?” The answer appears to be no, because we’re treated to more footage of Kim struggling up another flight.

The fashion struggle didn’t end at the stairs, either. The video cuts to Kim trying to get into the backseat of a vehicle, having to pitifully jump backward onto the seat and be pulled in by someone in her entourage. Unable to sit in an upright position, she had to recline in a manner that can only be compared to a Barbie doll bent at 45 degrees. The woman is showing us yet again that she will do anything for an iconic fashion moment, and we truly respect the grind.

Milan Fashion Week is by no means Kim’s first foray with temperamental clothing choices. There was of course her controversial 2022 Met Gala look, Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, which she lost 16 pounds to fit into. There was also her full-body black Balenciaga number at the 2021 Met — how well she could see is beyond us. And of course, who could forget her Balenciaga caution tape catsuit that she squeaked along in at Paris Fashion Week 2022? You simply have to admire her dedication to serving a memorable fashion moment.