Kelly Ripa Isn’t Mincing Words on How She Was Treated Versus Her Male Co-Workers While on ‘Live! With Regis and Kelly’

Back in the early 2000s, when you heard of Regis, you heard Kelly, and so on and so forth. They were a package deal for what felt like forever, becoming a tradition for millions of viewers to check in on Kelly Ripa and her former co-host Regis Philbin.

While promoting her upcoming book, Ripa told People all the details about working on Live! With Regis and Kelly from 2001 to 2011. Now, she’s remaining respectful throughout, but she’s not mincing words when it comes to the sexism in the work place, and how she worked incredibly hard to earn her place, saying, “There were good and bad days. I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”

“It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer,” she added. “The biggest misconception is that it all came easily. People think I just showed up one day and was handed a job, and I lived happily ever after, and now everything’s perfect. But it never is that way.”

Ripa joined the show in 2001 following the departure of Philbin’s previous co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. They remained on air for a decade before departing. Ripa went on to be named one of the Most Powerful People in Media, per The Hollywood Reporter. Philbin went on to co-host and guest star on many morning shows until his death in 2020.

In Ripa’s debut book Live Wire, she talks about everything from motherhood to marriage. In the honest and witty collection of short stories, Ripa is leaving nothing behind and giving fans all of her wisdom.

