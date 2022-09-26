Helena Christensen Proves Age is But a Number in This Sexy Lingerie Campaign Captured From a ‘Female Gaze’

53 years old has never looked better than Helena Christensen in an assortment of gorgeous lingerie for a new Coco de Mer campaign.

Looking like an absolute dream, the model shared some shots and behind-the-scenes moments from her most recent campaign with the UK-based lingerie company on her Instagram. The best part about the shoot? It captured a woman’s sexual appeal and prowess from a female gaze rather than the stale and uncomfortable male gaze.

Christensen wrote in her caption, “This is my second campaign working with this inspiring team consisting entirely of cool women. We had a blast capturing these images from a female gaze perspective.”

Campaign shots included a stunning photo of Christensen on a poolside balcony wearing a high-necked lacy black bralette with a matching sheer thong and garter belt, completed with a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings and black pumps.

Another saw Christensen leaning against a miniature potted tree wearing a solid black teddy suit with thin geometric straps, legs looking sky high and toned to the gods.

Christensen's first campaign with Coco de Mer took place in June 2021, which she also shared on her Instagram. She expressed her connection with the company's ethos, writing, "I am really excited to join forces with @cocodemeruk, a brand powered by women for women."

Helena Christensen's New York Fashion Week strut is still as powerful and confident as ever. https://t.co/ETbzwPRF4y — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 13, 2022

The supermodel continued, “Photographing myself at home in these sensual little numbers led to a lot of laughing and joke cracking which is very much how I roll. By shooting a lingerie campaign through the female gaze we hope to inspire women to embrace and celebrate their own desires and have a lot of fun along the way.”

If you needed a reminder that age is more of a mindset than a hard and fast rule for what you can and can’t do, Christensen’s beautiful and empowering lingerie campaign is just that.

