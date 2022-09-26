Khloé Kardashian Gets Cozy With a New Italian Beau During Milan Fashion Week

While fans watch the sad unraveling of Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson play out on The Kardashians (shot months ago), things seem to be going much better in her current life. On Saturday, the 38-year-old reality star was seen cozying up to Italian actor, Michele Morrone, at Milan Fashion Week.

Not only did Khloé sit next to the handsome 365 Days actor at the Dolce & Gabbana show, but they shared a steamy moment that was captured on his Instagram Story. She seductively looked at the camera while wearing a black bodysuit adorned with silver sparkles. Morrone leaned in flirtatiously to Khloé and grasped her tightly at her waist. Let’s just say the heat between them popped off the camera lens.

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone. Instagram/Michele Morrone.

The night didn’t end there because the cameras caught them talking rather closely with their arms around each other at the after-party. (See the video HERE.) Of course, it was loud with the music playing, but fans were hopeful that Khloé was happily moving on after all of the mess Thompson created in her life. One fan enthusiastically wrote on Twitter, “You go @khloekardashian YESSSS HONEY!!!! ABOUT DAMN TIME!!!! YOU DESERVE THIS SWEETIE!”

Khloé is keeping her thoughts and feelings about Morrone to herself because she didn’t draw attention to their meet-cute moment on her own Instagram page. No matter what happened between them this weekend (a fling? something more?), it’s nice to see her get her flirt on — Khloé deserves this moment of Italian romance.

