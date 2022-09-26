Miranda Lambert Appreciates Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Sometimes ‘Harsh’ Notes on Her Performances

Miranda Lambert recently began her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and she’s gotten husband Brendan McLoughlin in on the act. No, he’s not up there onstage singing beside her, but he is offering her feedback on the show — and he’s not just telling her everything is perfect.

The 38-year-old country star revealed to Entertainment Tonight that McLoughlin has “been awesome” when it comes to helping her with her residency. She added, “It’s so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side.” He’s not just standing by the sidelines, though, he also “gives his notes.” Some artists might not appreciate that feedback, but Lambert welcomes it. “He has a lot of opinions and I cherish them because he’s seen so many shows and he’s in it,” she explained. “But he’s also on the outside of it because he’s not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart.”

That means that some of his feedback can be “harsh” at times, but Lambert can roll with it because she understands where he’s coming from. “I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He’ll tell me the truth, which that is what I love about him,” she continued. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer believes that they will continue to collaborate in the future because he offers her a different perspective from other creatives in the music industry.

“He’s kinda new to it, and I’ve been in it for so long. It’s my catalog we’re talking about, so sometimes I need outside ears to give me sort of new, fresh blood in the set and in my creative process,” she noted. It sounds like this is a match in heaven for Lambert — both personally and professionally.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.