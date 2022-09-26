The Royal Family Revealed the Queen’s Final Resting Place & Her Touching Ledger Stone in Windsor Castle

After several weeks of mourning and honoring the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, the royal family released a touching photo of her final resting place. The Queen is not only back with her beloved husband Prince Philip, but she is also with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

The new grave marker was shared on social media on Sept. 24 with the message, “A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.” The grave was adorned with numerous wreaths of flowers to note Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing. The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, also has a marker in the corner with her remains close to the rest of her family.

A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.



The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor. pic.twitter.com/5GdsGoTb27 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 24, 2022

Royal fans on social media were pleased with the lovely tribute with one account tweeting, “So appropriate and divinely beautiful. This will bring peace and happiness for so many people visiting for generations to come.” Another user noted that the family was finally reunited, “All together again to rest until the end of time.” Some accounts showed their appreciation for the family’s years of service to the UK with one writing, “So so sad. 5 wonderful people in there. All of them dedicated to doing duty and carrying the Royal batton for almost 100 years. Each one a wonder. RIP and THANKYOU.”

The official mourning period is ending this week and visitors will be able to visit Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel beginning Thursday, Sept. 29.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.