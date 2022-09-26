Gisele Bündchen Was a No-Show for Tom Brady’s First Home Game

Notably absent from Tom Brady‘s first home game with the Tampa Buccaneers this season was his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

While all three of his children (John “Jack” Edward, 15, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9) were in attendance, Bündchen’s absence was loud amid reports of marital problems between the quarterback and supermodel. A source ambiguously told People, “Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”

Bündchen’s absence follows reports of her being unhappy with Brady’s “unretirement” and claims that the couple has been living separately for some time. A second source told People, “During the season, they live separate lives,” while a third source defended Brady, saying, “No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family. And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he’s with his family a lot too.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly maintaining some space from one another during this time. https://t.co/OW9i7BE0jc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2022

All three of Brady’s kids seemed thrilled to be cheering him on — the football star was seen talking to and embracing each child before the game, and they all wore excited smiles. Brady’s mother and sisters brought the kids to their father’s home game.

Perhaps the public is reading too much into Bündchen’s absence. It’s possible that she did have an obligation for a personal project that conflicted with her husband’s football schedule, so instead of joining the kids to cheer Brady on, Brady’s family made the day into a fun outing with the kids.

Or, all speculation of Brady and Bündchen possibly splitting is true, and this is just the latest instance of their marriage falling to the wayside — only time will tell.

