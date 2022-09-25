Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Former Staffers Reportedly Had a Disturbing Nickname for Themselves — & A Super Harsh One for Meghan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if you’ve just gotten into the British royal family’s inner workings and drama, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on the best terms with the rest of the family. It seems like every other day, we’re learning about a new detail of their rift with the royal family and how the royal family may be taking extreme measures to cut ties with them ahead of Harry’s memoir release.

However, in Valentine Low's upcoming book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor,

quite a few claims from former royal staffers have popped up that have painted the Sussexes in a not-so-good light, to put it delicately.

Harry and Meghan’s former staffers alleged referred to themselves as the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

Along with that, the bombshell book claims the staff called Meghan a “narcissistic sociopath,” with one saying, “Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

While the book won’t be available until June 23, 2023, everyone is already wanting to know more about what these staffers have allegedly said to Low.

In Low's book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor

, the royal correspondent takes fans behind the scenes into not just the British royal family members but the staffers. From royal advisors to staffers who worked incredibly close to the Sussexes, fans can get a deeper look into the details and influence the family has.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we've never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,

illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

