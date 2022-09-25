Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show How Much They Love Eachother on Their Dual Birthday With Rare Selfies

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share many things: a life together, two children, and even a birthday. It’s true; the superstars share the same birthday: Sept 25. And this year, for Zeta-Jones’ 53rd birthday and Douglas’ 78th birthday, they’re showing how much they love each other on social media.

For their birthdays, they each posted their own loved-up photos of one another, and it’s so sweet to see! Douglas uploaded a throwback photo of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever ❤️ @catherinezetajones.”

In the photo, we see the lovebirds holding each other, rocking white ensembles on their past vacation. And his loving wife commented under it, saying, “Happy Birthday darling. So happy to share this day with you. Love you🎂🎉❤️” And then she posted a loving tribute of her own.

Zeta-Jones also uploaded two throwback photos of them with the caption, “It’s our Birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it😂😘😂I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!”

In these photos, we see a selfie of the two on their way to a red carpet event, looking as stylish as ever. Then we get another stunning selfie of them enjoying some fun in the sun.

They met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito. They married two years later in Nov 2000, welcoming two children named Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Related story Cameron Diaz Reveals the Incredibly Extravagant Thing Her Husband Benji Madden Did For Her in Their First Year Together

In 2021, the Chicago star told WSJ Magazine in a super-rare interview about the secret to her and Douglas’ 20+ year marriage, saying, “My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect.”

