Kate Hudson’s Adorable & Cozy Shoutout to Her Lookalike Mama Goldie Hawn Has Us Seeing Double

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have always been one of the cutest (and most honest) mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood. Whether it be an inter-generational selfie or a side-by-side interview, the pair have been through a lot together, and they’re still the best of friends to this day! But along with being BFFs, they’re also a duo that is making us see double right now with how much they look alike!

On Sept 23, Hudson uploaded a snapshot of her and her mother rocking some cozy attire, smiling and looking so cute together! Hudson posted the photo with the caption, “Mama G appreciation post cause she just so damn cute 🥰 #lovemymama #daughterday #luckydaughter.”

In the photo, we see the pair smiling from ear to ear, rocking some cozy and extra-long cardigans. Hudson looks like a total hippie in her attire, especially with those stylish sunnies and a yarn beanie. Hawn is rocking a more subtle and warm look of black clothes and a blue cardigan. We can all agree on one thing: we love this lookalike duo (and we need hair tutorials ASAP!)

Now, Hudson actually loves it when people say she looks like her mama. According to an archived BlogHer interview per People, Hudson once said, “I have zero problems when people say, ‘God, you look like your mother.’ I go, ‘Well, great! Thanks!’”

Along with being lookalikes, they have such an amazing and strong bond. Hawn once told Closer Weekly that they share everything with one another, saying, “As we grow older together, I can’t express the amount of love, joy, laughter, and sadness we share. She understands me, I understand her.” She added, “We’re girls. We share everything.”