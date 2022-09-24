Heather Graham Is Glowing in This Ethereal & Unedited Bikini Photo on Her Italian Vacation

Heather Graham is all about showing her confidence, grace, sexuality, and every unedited curve on her body for all of her fans to see. Not only do we love the snapshots from her Italy trip, but we love that she’s posting the bikini photos completely unedited.

On Sept 22, Graham uploaded a series of gorgeous photos with the caption, “Postcard from Positano 💋🇮🇹❤️💫 #italy #amalficoast #positano.”

In the first photo, we see Graham looking absolutely ethereal in this unedited photo of herself enjoying the Italian coast, rocking a pale yellow bikini, and flowing beach waves. We got a few photos of her in a blue dress and a sunkissed selfie of herself, further proving that she’s having the time of her life on this vacation.

She also uploaded a photo of the Italian lights at night, a photo of her looking gorgeous in a white scalloped one-piece, and ending with a cheek-to-cheek shot with a mystery man!

Graham never fails to bless our timelines with a stunning bikini snapshot, and we especially love the fact that she posts these unedited and unfiltered bikini snapshots for everyone to see.

Graham has said in the past that women expressing their sexuality is “the ultimate form of freedom.” She said in a previous interview with Women’s Health, “I feel like women don’t have the safety to express themselves sexually. A woman being able to express her sexuality is the ultimate form of freedom.” Related story Sofía Vergara’s Latest Throwback Photo of Her in a Green Drawstring Bikini Shows She’s Always Been a Glowing Summertime Goddess

the Hangover star added, “Sex is a part of who I am and it took me a long time to feel good about it. But it’s an aspect of my personality. I wasn’t sure if it was good or bad to be a person who really enjoys sex.”

