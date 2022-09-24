Sofía Vergara’s Latest Throwback Photo of Her in a Green Drawstring Bikini Shows She’s Always Been a Glowing Summertime Goddess

Summer may be over, but for Sofía Vergara, it’s never really over in her world. As the Queen of summertime photoshoots and jaw-dropping selfies, it’s no secret that Vergara has always been a glowing goddess both on and off camera. Once again, she has blessed everyone’s Instagram timelines with a bikini photoshoot from her early modeling days that may be one of our favorites yet.

On Sept 22, Vergara uploaded a throwback photo onto her Instagram story with the simple caption, “#TBT.”

Sofia Vergara’s Instagram story.

In the past photoshoot, we see Vergara showing off her toned and tan figure as she makes everyone do a double take in this uniquely accented neon green drawstring bikini. She’s rocking her iconic smolder as she lets her blonde hair blow in the wind, and we’re obsessed with this throwback snapshot.

While Vergara posts a lot of throwback photos from her early modeling days, she posts just as many stunning summertime snapshots today. Most recently, on Sept 23, she uploaded a photo of herself rocking her new sunnies and a flowing leopard ensemble, literally glowing against the sunlight. She posted the gorgeous and sultry photo with the simple caption, “New 👓” and get ready for your jaws to drop.

So this is all the proof you need: Vergara is and always will be a summertime goddess.

The Modern Family alum got started in modeling at only 17 years old when she was discovered on a beach in Colombia, and is now the highest-paid actress on television and a modern-day beauty icon. Related story Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Figure & Confident Spirit in a Snapshot That's Almost NSFW

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

