Taylor Swift Fans Seem to Think That She’s the Super Bowl Headliner in February Since This Major Sponsor Dropped Out

We are still five months away from the Super Bowl, but the rumors are already heating up as to who will headline the halftime show in 2023. It’s Taylor Swift fans who are (like always) ahead of the game — they think this is the year she will finally be the starring act.

There’s a good reason Swifties feel this way because Pepsi, the longtime sponsor of the halftime show, backed off their NFL partnership earlier this year. The “Shake It Off” singer is sponsored by Coca-Cola, so this naturally paves the way for her, especially now that Apple Music is the new league partner. Her fans think it is a done deal because the company dropped a promo at midnight — a time of day highly associated to Swift, especially since her next album is Midnights.

“See you in February. #SBLVII,” said the Apple Music tweet. However, her fans took it one step further because they are well-trained in looking for clues. “That’s 100% a Taylor Swift superbowl halftime show hint. Posted at midnight. In the Midnights font. SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY. #TaylorSwift #tsmidnights,” wrote one account. The timing also aligns with the fact that the 32-year-old singer is headed out on tour in 2023, and the Super Bowl is a great place to promote not only her music but also ticket sales.

While Swift is busy discussing her upcoming October album, she hasn’t dropped a Super Bowl clue yet. If her fans turn out to be right, then this will be a long-awaited act at the NFL’s biggest game. Some people watch the Super Bowl for football while the rest of us just come around for the snacks and the halftime show.

