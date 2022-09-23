George & Amal Clooney’s NYC Date Night Reflects Their Very Different Sense of Style

George and Amal Clooney took some much-needed time out together in New York City since life has been busy while he’s promoting his rom-com, Ticket to Paradise. The loving couple stepped out for a night on the town, but from the way they dressed — the Clooneys looked like they were going to two very different events.

Don’t get us wrong, both George and Amal still looked fabulous in the outfits that made them comfortable and we love how unique their fashion sense is. George kept it very casual with a light-wash pair of jeans, a navy-blue polo shirt, and light gray boots. Amal, who loves to kick it up a notch, looked glamorous in a black fringe dress with sequins, which she paired with black strappy heels and chandelier earrings. The duo kept close tabs on each other as they held hands while the photographers snapped their photos.

With five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander at home, George and Amal try to take date nights when their schedules allow. With her busy career as a human rights lawyer and his Hollywood job, they often have major demands placed on them outside the home. Yet Amal revealed that home is where she finds her center. “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she told Time. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

Their whirlwind romance turned into a strong union and a close family unit. Even though they do their best to keep their kids out of the spotlight, mom and dad can’t hide from the cameras — thanks to their charismatic coupledom.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.