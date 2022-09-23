Gwyneth Paltrow Is Joyously Leaping Into Her 50s With This Carefree Bikini Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on all of the joys and sorrows of life ahead of her 50th birthday on September 27, and she’s doing it while looking fabulously carefree in a string bikini.

The Hollywood icon shared a photo on her Instagram of her leaping in jubilation with a caption that reads “Musings on a milestone — Link in bio.” The link leads to a reflective blog post on her goop website in which she analyzes the years that have passed and shares her hopes for what’s in store for her future.

Paltrow shared sentiments of being enriched by aging rather than feeling “bereft… by the passing of time” as her father felt on his 50th birthday. She wrote, “I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

She continued to poetically muse about the marks of aging, finding beauty in them rather than seeing them as ghosts of youth’s past. “My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left her celestial fingerprints all over me, as if she soaked a brush in dark-taupe watercolor, flecking it over my skin.”

And as for what the future holds? Paltrow is gracefully, peacefully embracing whatever will be. “While I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”

In her beautifully written love letter to her past, present, and future selves, Paltrow is shining a light on how much there still is to experience after 50. Historically, society looks at aging as an inevitable curse, but for Paltrow, it’s a privilege. Related story Alicia Keys Provides a Hilariously Relatable Glimpse of Life With Her Kids

The loosening skin, the wrinkles, the sun’s “celestial fingerprints…” They’re all signs of a life well-lived, and a life well-lived is something to celebrate. As Paltrow enters her 50s free of shame and sorrow for the years passed and their gentle markings on her physical form, we hope to follow her lead in loving every second of the gift of life into our 50s and well after.

